Tipperary hurler wins Fitzgibbon Player of the Year accolade

Tipperary and Holycross Ballycahill hurler Bryan O’Mara has been crowned the Higher Education Hurler of the Year today.
After a fantastic year where O'Mara captained his side to Fitzgibbon Cup victory over NUIG, the Holycross Ballycahill ace was in fine form, leading his team throughout the campaign from centre back, scoring 0-4 in the decider while also keeping Limerick star Cian Lynch scoreless.
O’Mara is a former Tipperary All-Ireland underage winner but is not currently involved with the Premier county senior setup, making the decision to opt out for 2022 as he is going travelling this summer, and would be a big plus to Colm Bonner's struggling side had he decided to hurl this year.
