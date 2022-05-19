Mid Tipperary GAA scene

Search

19 May 2022

Enda Treacy

19 May 2022 2:45 PM

Cahill Cup Final

Upperchurch Drombane claimed the first bit of Mid Tipperary silverware on Wednesday night last when they claimed the CM Signs sponsored Cahill Cup Final over near neighbours Holycross Ballycahill. In an entertaining game in Holycross, the visitors led for the vast majority of the game and eventually ran out 2-24 to 1-20 winners.

Junior Hurling League Division 2 Final Replay

Last Saturday saw a cracker of a game emerge between both Moyne Templetuohy and Gortnahoe Glengoole in the Junior Division 2 Final which failed to separate the sides. Both teams now must battle again this coming Friday night to see who claims the Doran Oil sponsored Mid Tipperary Junior hurling League Division 2 Trophy. Again, this is an all-ticket game and these can be purchased on the Tipperary website. Updates will be provided on our twitter page and full fixture details can be found in the fixtures section of the paper.

Mid Junior Hurling League Division 3 Final

Templetuohy will host this year's Templetuohy Bus & Cab Hire sponsored Mid Junior Hurling League Division 3 Final between Killea and Thurles Gaels this coming Saturday evening at 7pm. Both these teams are well accustomed to each other and meet again very shortly in the County League. A reminder that this is an all-ticket affair and they can be purchased on the Tipperary GAA website. Updates will be provided on our twitter account.

Munster Minor Champions

Well done to the Tipperary Minor Hurlers who claimed the Munster Championship last Wednesday evening with penalty shootout win over a good Clare side. Well done to all our Mid representatives and a special mention to Drom/Inch’s James Woodlock who managed this terrific side.

Munster Senior Championship
Best wishes to our Senior Hurlers who are in action this coming Sunday in a crucial game against old rivals Cork. Commiserations though to our Footballers who bowed out of the Munster Championship last weekend and now enter into the Tailteann Cup.

Social Media
A reminder to follow us on our social media accounts. You can now find Mid Tipperary GAA on Instagram as well as Twitter and Facebook.

