PICTURES: Communion charity and championship, news from Drom National School

Drom National School First Holy Communion Class
First Holy Communion
Drom National School First Holy Communion Class – On Saturday, May 7 2022, the six wonderful children of Second Class in Drom National School, Drom, Templemore, received their First Holy Communion in St. Mary’s Church, Drom.
Back Row (Left to Right): Fr. Martin Murphy, Ardit O’ Meara-Dani, Niamh Heaney, Daniel Coleman, Amadean Moore-Walsh (Teacher)
Front Row (Left to Right): Clodagh Ryan, Jack Cleary, Sadbh Walsh
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.