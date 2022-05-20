Irish Water crews finalising repairs to burst in Templetenney

Irish Water, working in partnership with Tipperary County Council is completing repairs to a burst on a water main in Templetenney, Tipperary.

It is estimated that circa 2000 people are currently affected with crews working to restore water as quickly as possible. Parts of county Waterford are also affected by the disruption as the water main runs from Clonmel to Carrick on Suir. It is anticipated normal water supply will be restored by this evening.

Vulnerable customers who have registered with Irish Water receive direct communications from us for planned and unplanned outages lasting more than four hours.

Our customer care team is available to help 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. For further updates please see the Irish Water website www.water.ie

