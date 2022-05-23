Gortnahoe edge replay to claim Mid Hurling League title over Moyne

Doran Oil Mid Tipperary Junior Hurling League Division 2 Final Replay

Gortnahoe Glengoole 0-21

Moyne Templetuohy 0-19

By Mark Dunne PRO

After 160 minutes of hurling, over two days and in two different venues, Gortnahoe Glengoole emerged victorious in the Doran Oil sponsored Mid Tipperary Junior Hurling League Division 2 Final last Saturday.

Kickham Park provided the backdrop for this game, a game that showed how close both these sides are. In a battle of the number 12’s Gortnahoe Glengoole scored three unanswered points in the last three minutes of extra time to take the spoils.

Aided with a strong breeze Moyne Templetuohy started well and found themselves three points to the good inside the opening three minutes, the pick of the scores from Diarmuid Leahy on his own 65. Willie Brennan settled his side with a good score from the left before John Hassett and Éanna Guilfoyle (free) extended his side's lead to four. In a hard hitting game both teams felt the effects with both physios in full flow.

Gortnahoe really got their purple patch through. Star forward Liam Hayes got his first before Oisin Cleary knocked over his first placed ball of the day. Sam Atkinson Lynch scored a wonderful score before two more Cleary frees brought his side one point to the good on the twentieth minute mark.

Eoin Ryan drew the sides level before Hayes again sent his side into the lead. Moyne Templetuohy were now beginning to flow a bit more and using the breeze knocked over the next three points with Eoin Ryan, John Hassett and Niall Russell all scoring. Gortnahoe though only went in one down at the break as Liam Hayes again contributed right on the stroke of half time.

This game had the feeling of going to the wire! Moyne Templetuohy emerged and knocked over the next three scores with Eoin Ryan, Deegan and Dee Leahy all pointing. Oisín Cleary settled his side with another free. His counterpart Guilfoyle knocked over another placed ball before Gortnahoe got a grip on proceedings.

Although the game may have been more stop start then the initial game the hits were in doubt much harder. Oisín Cleary again put his free taking skills to use and knocked over two more scores with this reporter's man of the match Liam Hayes getting the third.

One point game with over ten minutes of hurling still to be played. Ben Ryan extended the gap to two. Scores in the final few minutes were at a scarcity with both sides hitting wides they would be disappointed with. Cleary and Tommy Duggan pointed to level the sides on the stroke of 60 minutes. Extra time loomed but an Éanna Guilfoyle free put his side into the narrowest of leads! The game wasn’t over and up stood young Oisín Cleary who sent this game to extra time.

Extra time was going to be a battle but with the prospect of penalties looming, both sides gave it everything for another twenty minutes. Éanna Guilfoyle opened extra time proceedings with another free. Once again his counterpart Cleary fired over two of his own frees to give his side a slender lead.

Damien Cantwell levelled things before Nigel Kenny pointed a good score of his own. Johnny Hassett had the last puck off the half and tied the game once again on the half time whistle. 0-18 each! Éanna Guilfoyle knocked over his sixth of the game for Moyne Templetuohy in the opening minute of the second half.

Cleary again levelled from a placed ball before Aaron O’Neill pointed a great score to put his side one up. This half may not have produced much scores but it was indeed a war of attrition. Gortnahoe finished the stronger and the final score of the game came from the man Cleary with his 0-12 score of the game! Moyne Templetuohy could not find a response and Gortnahoe emerged victors on a 0-21 to 0-19 score line.

Although it took over 160 minutes of hurling to separate these sides, this was a tough hard game which both teams will be happy to have got. Both sides had good performances as they now look to the championship which will begin very shortly with a round of football coming up next week.

Captain Colm Scott collected the cup on behalf of his colleagues and in a lovely speech dedicated this win to the late Ronan Stanley RIP who sadly passed away earlier this year.

Team and Scorers: Gortnahoe Glengoole: Robbie Gleeson, Cormac Moloney, Colm Scott, Shane McCarthy, David Lanigan, Colm Guilfoyle, TJ Mockler, Sam Atkinson Lynch (0-1), Enda McCarthy, Aidan Ryan, Tommy Duggan (0-01), Oisín Cleary (0-10 frees, 0-2 play), Liam Hayes (0-4), Willie Brennan (0-1), Jack Atkinson Lynch.

Subs: Aaron O’Neill (0-1) for Sam Atkinson Lynch, Nigel Kenny (0-1) for Aidan Ryan, Charlie Tobin for Jack Atkinson Lynch.

Moyne Templetuohy: Tony Cantwell, Louis Everard, David Lowe, Joe O’Grady, Paudie Gleeson, Kieran Larkin, Niall Russell (0-1), Diarmuid Leahy (0-2), Mark Ryan (0-1), Cormac Deegan (0-1), Eoin Ryan (0-3), Éanna Guilfoyle (0-5 frees, 0-1 play), Ben Ryan (0-1), John Hassett (0-1 free, 0-2 play), Lee Tierney.

Subs: Tommy Egan for Mark Ryan, Shane Lowe for Lee Tierney, Eoin Gorman for Eoin Ryan, Denis Kelly for Paudie Gleeson, Damien Cantwell (0-1) for Cormac Deegan.

Referee: PJ Nolan (Killea)