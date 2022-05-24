Mid Tipperary GAA Scene

Mid Junior Hurling League Division 2 Final Replay: After 160mins of hurling over two evenings we finally crowned our Doran Oil sponsored Mid Tipperary Junior Hurling League Division 2 Champions. Although extra time was once again required on Friday evening last, Gortnahoe Glengoole emerged victorious on a 0-21 to 0-19 score line. In a very close encounter Gortnahoe Glengoole fell into a two point lead in the second of extra time, a lead that they did not relinquish. Captain Colm Scott accepted the trophy on behalf of his teammates and very fittingly dedicated this win to the late great Ronan Stanley who passed away earlier this year. Full match report available on all our social media accounts.

Mid Junior Hurling League Division 3 Final: Templetuohy was the venue for this Templetuohy Bus & Cab Hire Ltd. Mid Tipperary Junior Hurling League Division 3 Final between Killea and Thurles Gaels. A strong closing first half and strong closing second half was enough to see Thurles Gaels crowned champions. Amending last year’s defeat at the same stage Thurles Gaels will be very proud of their efforts. Both sides have no time to lose as they meet in the County League again next weekend. Full report available on all our social media accounts.

Inter County: Commiserations to our Senior Hurlers who bowed out of both the Munster and All Ireland stages at the hands of a strong Cork team last Sunday. We wish the Tipperary Footballers all the best as they travel to Netwatch Cullen Park next Sunday at 2pm for round 1 of the Tailteann Cup against the hosts Carlow.

Junior Football Championship: Next week sees the beginning of the Jim & Anne Kennedy Mid Junior A & B Football Championship. On Thursday evening Holycross Ballycahill take on Gortnahoe Glengoole in Holycross at 7.30pm in the A Championship. Then on Friday evening the 27th, Thurles Sarsfield battled it out with Clonakenny in the Outside Field at 7.30pm again in the ‘A’ Championship. In the ‘B’ Loughmore Castleiney host Moyne Templetuohy on Saturday the 28th at 7.30pm while on Tuesday the 31st Boherlahan Dualla host JK Brackens at 7.30pm.

Social Media: A reminder to follow us on our social media accounts. You can now find Mid Tipperary GAA on Instagram as well as Twitter and Facebook.