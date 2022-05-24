Search

24 May 2022

"Other teams have completely passed us out," says former U21 boss Willie Maher

24 May 2022 8:45 PM

Former Tipperary U21 boss Willie Maher believes Tipperary are at their lowest ebb in his memory after suffering a dismal 3-30 to 1-24 loss to Cork last Sunday which sent the Premier tumbling out of the year's championship.

Maher was speaking about the game on last night’s Extra Time to Tipp FM and the Ballingarry man says that what the team and management have been doing has not worked and needs to be reviewed.

“Our senior team is playing a game that is probably you know is gone. Other teams have completely passed us out," Maher said.

“Losing four championship matches by an average of nine points in Munster – like that’s unheard of.

“There’s fantastic hurlers in Tipperary, and we have a culture of hurling.

"There’s unbelievable power behind Tipperary hurling and I think it’s a case of seeing what we need to change and that means it's structures, schools, coaching, the way our senior team is set up.”

