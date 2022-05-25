CBS Thurles celebrate their sixth-year students at graduation mass

Joey Ryan made a presentation to Mary Melbourne to mark her upcoming retirement
The school was delighted to welcome parents and staff to celebrate with the class of 2022. A memorable night where our chaplain Fr Joe Walsh, celebrated this significant milestone.
The theme for the night was -You are the artist of your own life. The mass was followed by a speech from Mr O’Donnell and Darragh Stakelum, who spoke on behalf of the sixth-year cohort.
Eoin Noonan made a presentation to the school on behalf of sixth- years. Joey Ryan made a presentation to Mary Melbourne to mark her upcoming retirement.
Mr Shanahan spoke also as the students’ year head. Students were presented with a certificate and a photo of the year group.
The Parents’Council provided refreshments in the school, where baby photos and a photo slide show were exhibited. A wonderful night to mark the class of 2022 and their time in CBS.
Best of luck to all!
