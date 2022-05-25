Search

25 May 2022

CBS Thurles celebrate their sixth-year students at graduation mass

CBS Thurles celebrate their sixth-year students at graduation mass

Joey Ryan made a presentation to Mary Melbourne to mark her upcoming retirement

Reporter:

Reporter

25 May 2022 4:15 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

The school was delighted to welcome parents and staff to celebrate with the class of 2022. A memorable night where our chaplain Fr Joe Walsh, celebrated this significant milestone.

The theme for the night was -You are the artist of your own life. The mass was followed by a speech from Mr O’Donnell and Darragh Stakelum, who spoke on behalf of the sixth-year cohort.

Eoin Noonan made a presentation to the school on behalf of sixth- years. Joey Ryan made a presentation to Mary Melbourne to mark her upcoming retirement.

Mr Shanahan spoke also as the students’ year head. Students were presented with a certificate and a photo of the year group.

The Parents’Council provided refreshments in the school, where baby photos and a photo slide show were exhibited. A wonderful night to mark the class of 2022 and their time in CBS.

Best of luck to all!

Contributed to the Tipperary Star.

Discover Islam is hosting an Islamic cultural exhibition in Thurles this weekend

EDITORIAL COMMENT: Cork beat and the hay saved

Tipperary Star urges people to take care on the roads

Tipperary punter transforms €0.25 cent accumulator into €8,250 profit with Lotto Luck

Massive EuroMillions odds of 33,000/1 smashed

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media