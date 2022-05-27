Tipperary man on litany of charges is given chance 'because of his own efforts'

A man who faced 16 charges at Nenagh District Court was told by the judge that he was “getting a chance” after the majority of the offences were taken into consideration by the court.

Oisín Nevin of 32 Cormack Drive, Nenagh, had pleaded at an earlier court to charges ranging from public intoxication, possession of drugs, criminal damage and trespass with intent to commit an offence. A probation report had been ordered for the court on May 20.

Judge Elizabeth MacGrath fined Mr Nevin €200 for threatening abusive or insulting behaviour at William Street, Nenagh, on June 2, 2021, and took all other matters into consideration.

Mr Nevin had told the court that he understood the seriousness of the charges and was now attending AA meetings as well as mental health support group CARMHA. He had paid compensation where needed and had written letters of apology to the injured parties.

“I came out of treatment and was not going to be laying down. Three days out of treatment I went on my own bat and got a job,” he said.

He had also completed a course at Nenagh Community Training College.

“At the moment I am dealing with my issues by doing everything I can,” he said. “I am sorry for my past and am looking onwards and upwards.”

Judge MacGrath said that he was “getting a chance” because of all the efforts he had made.

“I hope I won’t see you again. The court won’t be as lenient the next time,” she said.