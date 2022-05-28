Tipperary GAA club match ticketing details

This weekend sees a number of semi finals in the FBD Insurance County Hurling Leagues across a number of venues in the county.
Patrons intending to attend the county league semi finals and finals over the coming week’s will need a ticket as there is no cash at County League or Championship Gates. These tickets can be purchased from the ticket section on the Tipperary GAA website, CLICK HERE.
Tickets for the semi-finals are just €5 each and for the Finals €10.
Juveniles under 16 are free and do not require a ticket. At some venues this weekend Tipperary GAA will be piloting Tap & Go/Chip & Pin Contactless Payments sales for patrons with bank cards, but no cash will be accepted.
Club Season Tickets are now on sale from Lár na Pairce at €150, if you wish to purchase a Club Season Ticket please ring Karen in Lar Na Pairce at 0504-22702 with card payment and she will post out your ticket to you.
