Coláiste Mhuire become u15 Munster hurling champions
Congratulations to the u15 Coláiste Mhuire Co-Ed Thurles hurling team on their fantastic win over Pobalscoil Inbhear Scéine from Kenmare at Mallow GAA grounds.
On a windswept day not very conducive to hurling, the CMCO lads delivered a superb display of quality hurling to triumph on a 7-09 to 3-07 scoreline.
They also played their semi-final match prior to the final, where they defeated Mungret Community College in a very close contest. Well done also to management Mr Kevin Gleeson & Mr Matt Feehan.
A great way to finish the sporting year for CMCO. Maith sibh!
Contributed to the Tipperary Star.
