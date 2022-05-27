Search

27 May 2022

WOW: Stunning Lough Derg country house in Tipperary goes on sale for massive €4.8 million

WOW: Stunning Lough Derg country house in Tipperary goes on sale for massive €4.8 million

Reporter:

Reporter

27 May 2022 4:15 PM

Email:

news@tipperarystar.ie

A splendid gentleman’s estate with an outstanding Georgian Manor House in an elevated mature setting surrounded by mature trees and parkland, with stunning rural and lake views over the east shore of Lough Derg, Co Tipperary has been put on the market.

To see this unbelievable property with its stunning views and vistas, click >arrow> or 'Next' to see the images.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now