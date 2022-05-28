Search

28 May 2022

Presentation students raise money for Suir Haven with upcycled cards

Presentation students raise money for Suir Haven with upcycled cards

Presentation students raise money for Suir Haven with upcycled cards

28 May 2022 10:00 PM

As part of our ‘Challenge to Change’ project, TY students from Naomh Éanna collected old cards and recycled them into new ones. They made a variety of cards for Christmas, birthdays and anniversaries.

The girls created posters to display around the school upon which they requested donations of old materials such as cards, bows, ribbons, tape and paper cut-out decorations.

The girls then started to re-use them by cutting out decorations from them and sticking them on to the new cards. Following a brief advertising campaign in the school, they were then sold for €1 each. The girls raised €150, which they then donated to local cancer support centre, Suir Haven.

Suir Haven offers emotional support, practical help and information to anyone with a cancer diagnosis, their carers and their family members. Suir Haven relies completely on fundraising and voluntary contributions. Our girls in Naomh Éanna felt that this was a very worthy cause to donate their money to.

The girls invited Anna Ryan, manager of Suir Haven, in to the school and they had the great privilege of listening to her talk about the services that they provide for people.

Their volunteers give of their time generously and they are very grateful for the enormous help that they receive through local fundraising and donations. Well done to all of the girls for the great work that they did and to their teacher, Ms Trisha McElgunn.

Contributed to the Tipperary Star.

