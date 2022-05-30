Huge concerns around staff and patient safety in UHL in recent days

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) has highlighted their ongoing concerns around staff and patient safety in University Hospital Limerick.
The outcry has come again, as this morning 118 patients are without a bed in the hospital which serves a big population base between North Tipp, Clare, and Limerick, with the number of patients representing well over 25% of the total number across the country today.
The INMO says there are reports fire safety is not being adhered to, while it was confirmed that numerous patients were waiting over fourteen hours to be admitted at the weekend, and basic care needs of patients can't be provided.
They are now calling for the HSE’s Emergency Taskforce to be convened to discuss the persistent overcrowding in the hospital and are hoping a solution can be found to ease pressure in the Limerick facility.
