Search

30 May 2022

Huge concerns around staff and patient safety in UHL in recent days

University Hospital Limerick

Reporter:

Reporter

30 May 2022 6:00 PM

Email:

news@tipperarystar.ie

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) has highlighted their ongoing concerns around staff and patient safety in University Hospital Limerick.

The outcry has come again, as this morning 118 patients are without a bed in the hospital which serves a big population base between North Tipp, Clare, and Limerick, with the number of patients representing well over 25% of the total number across the country today.

Family of popular referee wo died last year honoured by Tipperary GAA

The INMO says there are reports fire safety is not being adhered to, while it was confirmed that numerous patients were waiting over fourteen hours to be admitted at the weekend, and basic care needs of patients can't be provided.

They are now calling for the HSE’s Emergency Taskforce to be convened to discuss the persistent overcrowding in the hospital and are hoping a solution can be found to ease pressure in the Limerick facility.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media