Family of popular referee who died last year honoured by Tipperary GAA

GAA referee Kieran (Festie) Delaney, who died this week
The family of the recently deceased Tipperary GAA referee Kieran Delaney, who died tragically last December, were honoured last Friday night to receive medals in his place from Tipperary GAA
At last Friday's presentation night, Tipperary Referees Chairman John Ryan presented overdue County final medals to Kieran's partner Liz and daughter Lillie for the two finals he refereed in recent years. See image below
Liz Lalor (centre) was the winner of last year's annual award. Has Fethard another rising point-to-point star. See this month's nominations!
Cistercian College students Sam Walsh, Macdara Fitzpatrick and Barnwell Mulholland who won the EirGrid Delivering a Cleaner Energy Future Award with their project, Steps towards Energy Efficiency
