Tipperary gardaí make arrests under Operation Lifesaver road safety checkpoints
The gardaí in Tipperary are carrying out checkpoints across the Nenagh district under the Operation Lifesaver road safety initiative.
Males were arrested on suspicion of drink driving at Lisboney, Nenagh and in the Newtown/Portroe area in the last week.
Another male driver was arrested on suspicion of drug driving in the Roscrea area.
Elsewhere, gardaí are investigating a theft from a vehicle at an estate off Silver Street, Nenagh, on Wednesday of last week.
CCTV footage has been harvested and inquiries are ongoing.
The Cashel Fire Station on Ladyswell Street, above, is to be replaced with a new facility in Wallers Lot
Minister Darragh O’Brien (second from left) with Cllr Siobhán Ambrose, Deputy Jackie Cahill and Jimmy Browne, TUS, during the Minister’s visit to Clonmel
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.