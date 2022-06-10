The View: Minors show us how it's done, but Munster Final shows the gap

From a Tipperary perspective last weekend brought two very different thoughts to mind.



On the one hand, there was much satisfaction in the manner in which the u17 hurlers won the Celtic Challenge Michael Hogan Cup against Galway. Coupled with the Munster winning achievement of the u17 A side, this was very significant and would suggest that the future looks bright for the Premier County.



It wasn't just winning these titles though which has impressed - it’s the manner in which they have been won. The minors had to take Clare all the way to extra time and penalties to win Munster and they overcame much adversity en-route to bagging that title on a great evening in Limerick. They will take to the All-Ireland circuit in two weekends time as they bid for more glory this campaign.



And, though the u17’s had it a bit more straightforward on Saturday at Abbotstown as they claimed the Michael Hogan Cup, the style with which they played was very impressive.



Once they got the goal just after half time, there was never any real doubt as to which side would win the silverware.

Tipperary showed a lot of composure during the game and they hurled with real purpose, having set-up to protect the defence and yet supply measured ball to the assassins who did the damage up-front. It was really refreshing to see Tipperary playing through the lines with such comfort and with much ease - a modern style of play this certainly is, and having that string to the bow of these young players will be of major benefit going forward.



There has been much commentary of late about the kind of structures in place in Tipperary and how they are impeding the development of players. To be frank it hasn't looked like that over the last few weeks. And, if you want to go a little further, the last few years. Tipperary have won silverware in both minor championships this year and are still in the hunt for the All-Ireland crown; have won the u-20 and u-21 All-Ireland Finals in the last five years; and won the senior All-Ireland just three years ago. A hell of a lot of counties would love to boast that list of achievements, that’s for sure.



It’s also fair to say that the County Board’s CCC has grasped a very prickly nettle in terms of getting the gradings right for adult competitions. The county championships over the last few years have been really competitive with magnificent hurling played across all grades. Mismatches would only appear to be happening in the divisional championships at this stage, but they are few and far between.



So, there is much to be positive about in Tipperary despite a lot of negativity.



On the other hand, sitting in Ardán Uí Riain on Sunday as Clare and Limerick relentlessly battered the limbs out off of each other, one could only feel that Tipperary are a distance off both sides, and would not have coped with the intensity and the onslaught they both brought to the fight.



It was a pulsating, energy-sapping and thoroughly thrilling Munster Final which had absolutely everything you could ever want from a contest. It was the Rumble in the Jungle, the Champions League, the World Cup, the Super Bowl, the NBA Finals, the Olympics - all rolled into one.



You have to hand it to Limerick - hats off to them for their continued dominance of the scene. They have been hit hard and often - sometimes legally, sometimes not - but they have taken it and given it, and gotten on with it.

Yes, there were some flashpoints and some questions asked of the officiating. But, give credit where it is due - the Munster Final would not have been as exciting and thrilling had it not been for the refereeing. John Heenan contributed to the wonderful spectacle - he let the game flow and let the emotions take over.

Super stuff.