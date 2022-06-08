Nenagh & Ballina-Killaloe Virtual Dementia Cafe to host session on driving assessments
Contributed to TipperaryLive.ie
Nenagh & Ballina-Killaloe Virtual Dementia Cafe invite you to join us for our next virtual dementia cafe on Thursday June 16 at 7pm (rescheduled from our May cafe).
Our guest speaker is Tim O’Donoghue, who will be speaking on the topic of driving assessments for people with varying medical conditions or who have concerns around the capacity to drive.
Tim is highly qualified and experienced in the area of driving assessment and training, with a long list of qualifications, and he is an approved Driving Instructor with the Road Safety Authority (RSA). Whatever your driving requirements, you can be assured that he will provide a confidential, reliable and professional service.
Tim provides driving assessments as required by GPs, Consultants and Occupational Therapists. Driving assessments can be performed on patients having a wide range of medical conditions, which include dementia, stroke or brain injury, neurological disorders and many more.
Please email ballinakillaloe.dementiacafe@gmail.com for the link - all are welcome!
