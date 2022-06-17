Search

17 Jun 2022

Busy programme of entertainment planned for Clonacody House in Fethard

Busy programme of entertainment planned for Clonacody House in Fethard

Mike Denver will perform at Clonacody House

Reporter:

Eamon Lacey

17 Jun 2022 4:11 PM

Clonacody is ready to welcome everyone back after a quiet spell with a busy programme of events.
Once again Clonacody has been supported by the LLPPS scheme for the first live music event of the summer.
And it’s all local and it’s definitely a festival type fun day for all ages. On Sunday, June 19 Uproar Rock Chorus will kick start at 2pm followed by The Cedartowns, Mojo’d, Supersoul Machine and The Pearly Whites.
Hosting the event will be the very talented and much loved Eve Whelan and Kevin Twohig with their singing in between the gigs.
The night will wind down from 10.30pm with DJ till midnight.

Huge opportunities for local talent at Junction Arts Festival in Clonmel


Clonacody is also looking forward to the return of Jigjam on June 25. This is a fundraising event for St Patrick’s GAA Club.
Clonacody are hoping that St Mary’s Choral Society will follow with another spine tingling performance to fundraise for their society.


On Saturday, July 2 Clonacody welcomes for the very first time Mike Denver and his band with support from our very own beautiful Tipperary girl Aishling Rafferty.
On August 15 Clonacody will host the Wolfe Tones.
This band are revered right across the globe for their legendary rebel songs which have been enjoyed over the last 50 years.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media