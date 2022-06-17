Busy programme of entertainment planned for Clonacody House in Fethard

Clonacody is ready to welcome everyone back after a quiet spell with a busy programme of events.

Once again Clonacody has been supported by the LLPPS scheme for the first live music event of the summer.

And it’s all local and it’s definitely a festival type fun day for all ages. On Sunday, June 19 Uproar Rock Chorus will kick start at 2pm followed by The Cedartowns, Mojo’d, Supersoul Machine and The Pearly Whites.

Hosting the event will be the very talented and much loved Eve Whelan and Kevin Twohig with their singing in between the gigs.

The night will wind down from 10.30pm with DJ till midnight.



Clonacody is also looking forward to the return of Jigjam on June 25. This is a fundraising event for St Patrick’s GAA Club.

Clonacody are hoping that St Mary’s Choral Society will follow with another spine tingling performance to fundraise for their society.



On Saturday, July 2 Clonacody welcomes for the very first time Mike Denver and his band with support from our very own beautiful Tipperary girl Aishling Rafferty.

On August 15 Clonacody will host the Wolfe Tones.

This band are revered right across the globe for their legendary rebel songs which have been enjoyed over the last 50 years.