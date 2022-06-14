Search

15 Jun 2022

Tipperary GAA fixtures for the coming days

Jim & Anne Kennedy Junior A Football Championship
Fri, 17 Jun, Venue: Holycross, (Round 3), Holycross/Ballycahill V Thurles Sarsfields 19:45, Ref: John Butler

South Tipp Senior Football Championship 2022
Wed, 15 Jun, Venue: Cahir Park GAA Pitch, (Final), Moyle Rovers V Clonmel Commercials 19:45, Ref: Derek O Mahoney

Jim & Anne Kennedy Junior B Football Championship
Sat, 18 Jun, Venue: Templemore, (Round 2), JK Brackens V Loughmore-Castleiney 19:30, Ref: TBC
Sat, 18 Jun, Venue: Drombane, (Round 3), Upperchurch-Drombane V JK Brackens 17:30, Ref: TBC
Tue, 21 Jun, Venue: Templetuohy, Tipperary, (Round 2), Moyne/Templetuohy V Upperchurch-Drombane 19:45, Ref: TBC

South Tipp Intermediate Football KO Championship 2022
Tue, 14 Jun, Venue: Anner Park, Cloneen, (Semi-Final), Grangemockler Ballyneale V Fethard 19:30, Ref: Philip Keane
Thu, 16 Jun, Venue: Ned Hall Park, Clonmel, (Semi-Final), Father Sheehys V Clonmel Commercials 19:45, Ref: Luke Foran

South Tipp Junior B Hurling League 2022
Sat, 18 Jun, Venue: Cahir Park GAA Pitch, (Round 5), Cahir V Skeheenarinky 19:00, Ref: TBC
Sat, 18 Jun, Venue: Pirc na nEala, Carrick, (Round 5), Carrick Swan V Clerihan 19:00, Ref: Tadgh Lonergan
Sat, 18 Jun, Venue: Goatenbridge, (Round 5), Ballybacon/Grange V Mullinahone 19:00, Ref: Brian Tyrell

FBD Insurance - County Football League Div 1
Sat, 18 Jun, Venue: Boherlahan GAA Club, (Final), Clonmel Commercials V JK Brackens 19:30, Ref: Tom Loughnane

FBD Insurance - County Football League - Division 2
Sun, 19 Jun, Venue: Sean Treacy Park, (Final), Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun V Golden-Kilfeacle 19:00, Ref: David Grogan

FBD Insurance - County Football League - Division 3
Sun, 19 Jun, Venue: Monroe GAA Pitch, (Final), Fethard V Killenaule 19:00, Ref: Brian Tyrell

Jun A Hurling
Sat, 18 Jun, Venue: Bansha, (rd 2), Lattin-Cullen V Rockwell Rovers 18:00, Ref: David Ryan
Sat, 18 Jun, Venue: Golden, (rd 2), Clonoulty/Rossmore V Cashel King Cormacs 19:30, Ref: Paddy Russell

Jun B Champ - Gr 1
Sun, 19 Jun, Venue: Sean Treacy Park, (Rd 2), Arravale Rovers V Emly 12:00, Ref: Donie Horan
Sun, 19 Jun, Venue: Annacarty, (Rd 2), ire g Annacarty/Donohill V Clonoulty/Rossmore 12:00, Ref: Mark Jordan

Jun B Champ - Gr 2
Sun, 19 Jun, Venue: Leahy Park Cashel, (Rd 2), Cashel King Cormacs V Lattin-Cullen 12:00, Ref: Phil Ryan

Jun B Hurling Champ - Gr 3
Sat, 18 Jun, Venue: Kilcommon, (Rd 3), Sean Treacys V Rosegreen 19:30, Ref: Donie Horan

North Tipp Junior B Hurling Group 1
Sat, 18 Jun, Venue: MacDonagh Park , (Round 1), Nenagh ire g V Borrisokane 19:00, Ref: Shane Hodgins

North Tipp Junior A Hurling Championship
Thu, 16 Jun, Venue: Saint Michaels Park Toomevara, (Round 3), Roscrea V Kilruane MacDonaghs 19:45, Ref: John Cleary

North Tipp Junior Hurling Championship Group 2
Sat, 18 Jun, Venue: Portroe, (Round 1), Portroe V Silvermines 19:00, Ref: Brendan Ryan
Mon, 20 Jun, Venue: Templederry, (Round 1), Templederry Kenyons V Newport 19:00, Ref: Philip Delaney

North Tipp Junior B Hurling Championship Group 3
Sat, 18 Jun, Venue: Ballina, (Round 1), Ballina V Shannon Rovers 19:00, Ref: Tom Mc Glinchey
Sat, 18 Jun, Venue: Puckane, (Round 1), Kildangan V Moneygall 19:00, Ref: Peter Carroll

North Tipp Junior B Hurling League Knock Out
Wed, 15 Jun, Venue: Borrisokane, (Semi Final), Borrisokane V Ballina 19:00, Ref: Ger Fitzpatrick

