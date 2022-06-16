Thurles Community Notes round-up

FAMILY MASS:

Saturday June 18th, 7.00 p.m. Cathedral. All families are invited to come along and celebrate the Feast of Corpus Christi.

Legion of Mary Centenary Celebrations

Friday June 17th: Talk on Rosary by Rev Fr Marius O’Reilly in the Cathedral with Mass at 7.00p.m. All welcome. See Church Notice Boards for further details.



CARE OF THE SICK

If you have a family member ill at home or in hospital and would like apriest to visit, please contact the Parish Office at the above numbers.



MOTHERS' PRAYERS MEETING

Monday nights at 7:30 p.m. in Thurles Parish Centre for a time of prayer, fellowship and chat. All mums welcome! Enquiries @ 0860847172.



ACCORD THURLES

Requires volunteers, who would be willing to sit in the Accord Centre during out of office hour relationship counselling appointments. If you have some time to spare, and would like more information on volunteer sitter role, please call us on 050422279.



KILLINAN ANNUAL CEMETERY MASS

Thursday June 16th, 7.00 p.m. No 7.00 p.m. Mass in Bóthar na Naomh Church. (Weather permitting - Please note if raining Thursday evening - ‘Cemetery’ Mass will take place in Bothar na Naomh Church).



ST. PATRICK’S ANNUAL CEMETERY MASS

Friday June 24th, 7.00 p.m. Our opportunity to pray for our deceased family members and friends.

NEWLY BAPTISED

*Killian Séan Callanan, Ard Mhuire.

*Annaley Katie Maher, Graigue.

*Mark Michael O’Dowd, Lisnaganoge, Beakstown.

RECENTLY DECEASED

*John Dunne, Mullauns, Dublin Road.

* Fr. Gerard (Gerry)

Frawley, S.C.A., St Vincent Pallotti Parish, Whandotte, U.S.A. formerly Knockaderry, Co. Limerick & Thurles. *Kathleen (Kitty) Martin, née Kavanagh, Bayswell, Crosspatrick formerly Rahealty.

*John Lyons, Wolverhampton.

Thurles Farmers Market

The Market will be severally restricted on Saturday, June 18th due to arrangements for the two big hurling matches at Semple Stadium



Two of our traders have decided not to attend due to the circumstances so Mary our wonderful baker and Eileen, Gill and Seamus – the fabulous Nutty Knitters will not be present. The first match is set for 1.45pm.



In addition the market must end and have left the premises by 11am – so while we are disappointed we hope that our loyal customers understand the situation. Meats, milk, butter, fruit, vegetables, potatoes, mushrooms, juices, eggs, honey, flowers will all be available.



Thurles Farmers Market values your support and looks forward to seeing you on Saturday next at the Greyhound Stadium between 9am and 10.45am. If you have any queries please contact the market at 087 270 1689 – especially if you need a delivery or a special order for next weekend. Normal and full service will resume on June 25th at the Greyhound Stadium Thurles.



Rahealty Progressive 25

13th June. (11) Eileen Beehan & Eileen Sorohan / Jerry Stakelum & Sean Moynihan / Jimmy O’Dwyer & Eddie Grant / Jimmy Kavanagh & Paddy Mahony:

(12th & 24th) Margaret & Michael Hackett / Martina Kennedy & Bridget O’Dea: