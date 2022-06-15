Search

15 Jun 2022

Triple Munster gold for top Tipperary juvenile athlete

Triple Munster gold for top Tipperary juvenile athlete

Cara Ryan was all smiles after winning three gold medals

Reporter:

Reporter

15 Jun 2022 8:00 PM

Email:

News@nationalist.ie

The Munster under 9 to under 13 championships were held in Templemore on Saturday and Sunday last, June 11 and 12. A small group of Clonmel AC juveniles travelled.
On Saturday we had Faye Hallinan competing in the Girls under 10 girls 60m dash and she recorded a very fast time of 10.14 secs to place 15th in a race with nearly 60 starters. Faye also competed in the long jump, where her best jump of 2.81m placed her 36th overall.
Then on Sunday Fionn Aird, competing in the boys under 11 600m ran a brilliant race to win his heat in a time of 1 min 55 secs. Unfortunately, the second heat was faster and had he raced this one he may have been a medal contender. His time was good enough for fifth overall.
The story of the championship, indeed the athlete of the championship must surely go to our own Cara Ryan who over the two days won triple gold (she was restricted to only competing in three events). She struck gold in the 60m hurdles with a very good time of 9.85 secs on Saturday.

Fionn Aird ran a brilliant race to win his heat


On Sunday Cara competed in both the high jump and the long jump. Here she retained her Munster titles when winning the high jump with a clearance of 1.50m. In the long jump she again was a convincing winner with a jump of 4.72m, brilliant performances all round.
She can now look forward with confidence to the National Championships.
Well done everyone you did the club proud,and thank you again coaches and parents for a wonderful weekend.

