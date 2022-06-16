Call for MIC Thurles PhD Scholarship applications from teachers
Applications for postgraduate scholarships at Mary Immaculate College (MIC) Thurles are now open.
The scholarships are open to primary and post-primary practising teachers interested in PhD studies at MIC’s School of Education (Post-Primary).
The scholarship provides a €6,900 stipend and a full fee waiver over four years.
The successful applicant would provide a maximum of five hours of teaching assistance on the campus.
The deadline for applications is 31 July.
Applicants can apply by submitting an outline of their proposed study to Dr Finn Ó Murchú: finn.omurchu@mic.ul.ie.
