Clonmel Swimming Club do well at Cork Dolphin Minnows Gala

Clonmel Swimming Club travelled to Cork last weekend to compete at the Dolphin Minnows 2022 Gala in Mayfield. This was a very exciting and enjoyable gala where we got to see the future stars of Munster swimming take to the water.
Six young swimmers represented the club over the weekend with distinction and their swimming ability was evident for all to see, as was the fun and enjoyment they were all having.
Harry Waymouth and Lucy O’Mahony were among those who made finals and achieved podium positions.
Our relay team of Harry Waymouth, Ethan Hanrahan, Owen Killen and Toby Hayes finished third with a very impressive pool performance and all of the club swimmers participating achieved numerous PBs.
Well done to all involved on their performances.
