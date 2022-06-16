Search

16 Jun 2022

Clonmel Swimming Club do well at Cork Dolphin Minnows Gala

Clonmel Swimming Club do well at Cork Dolphin Minnows Gala

Swim Ireland President Mary Haughney pictured with the Clonmel Swimming Club relay team

Reporter:

Reporter

16 Jun 2022 9:30 PM

Email:

News@nationalist.ie

Clonmel Swimming Club travelled to Cork last weekend to compete at the Dolphin Minnows 2022 Gala in Mayfield. This was a very exciting and enjoyable gala where we got to see the future stars of Munster swimming take to the water.

Six young swimmers represented the club over the weekend with distinction and their swimming ability was evident for all to see, as was the fun and enjoyment they were all having.
Harry Waymouth and Lucy O’Mahony were among those who made finals and achieved podium positions.
Our relay team of Harry Waymouth, Ethan Hanrahan, Owen Killen and Toby Hayes finished third with a very impressive pool performance and all of the club swimmers participating achieved numerous PBs.

Well done to all involved on their performances.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media