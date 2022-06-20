Volunteer recognition ceremony to be held at Age Friendly Showcase in Thurles

Tipperary County Council has said they, along with the Tipperary Volunteer Centre, will recognise the contribution of volunteers during the pandemic at this year's Age-Friendly Expo.

The covid 19 Response Volunteer Recognition Event will take place at the TUS campus in Thurles on Thursday, June 23.

Similar events supported by the Department of Rural and Community Development have taken place across the country.

The Tipperary event will see Cathaoirleach Cllr Marie Murphy host a ceremony in recognition of the valuable volunteer contribution, followed by a tree-planting ceremony on the grounds of the TUS campus.

The Age Friendly Showcase features over 60 information stand from agencies and organisations supporting people as they age.

Exhibitors include Family Carers Ireland, HSE, Alone, Age and Opportunity, Tipperary Library Service, Tipperary Fire Service, Tipperary ETB, Alzheimer Society of Ireland and companies showcasing technologies to support people living in their own homes.

There will be speakers from Age Friendly Ireland, Irish Hospice Foundation Think Ahead, advance care planning tool, Fair Deal Scheme and John G O Dwyer on Tipperary Walks and Trails on the day.

The event is free to attend, and music and lunch are provided.

Tipperary Age-Friendly also provides transport from the county's main towns.

For more information see www.tipperarycoco.ie or call 0818 06 5000 or email agefriendly@tipperarycoco.ie