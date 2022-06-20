Search

20 Jun 2022

Volunteer recognition ceremony to be held at Age Friendly Showcase in Thurles

Volunteer recognition ceremony to be held at Age Friendly Showcase in Thurles

Volunteer recognition ceremony to be held at Age Friendly Showcase in Thurles

Reporter:

Reporter

20 Jun 2022 5:46 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Tipperary County Council has said they, along with the Tipperary Volunteer Centre, will recognise the contribution of volunteers during the pandemic at this year's Age-Friendly Expo. 

The covid 19 Response Volunteer Recognition Event will take place at the TUS campus in Thurles on Thursday, June 23. 

Similar events supported by the Department of Rural and Community Development have taken place across the country.  

The Tipperary event will see Cathaoirleach Cllr Marie Murphy host a ceremony in recognition of the valuable volunteer contribution, followed by a tree-planting ceremony on the grounds of the TUS campus.  

The Age Friendly Showcase features over 60 information stand from agencies and organisations supporting people as they age.   

Exhibitors include Family Carers Ireland, HSE, Alone, Age and Opportunity, Tipperary Library Service, Tipperary Fire Service, Tipperary ETB, Alzheimer Society of Ireland and companies showcasing technologies to support people living in their own homes.  

Nenagh's new Cathaoirleach Hughie McGrath says it's a 'privilege and honour'

There will be speakers from Age Friendly Ireland, Irish Hospice Foundation Think Ahead, advance care planning tool, Fair Deal Scheme and John G O Dwyer on Tipperary Walks and Trails on the day.

The event is free to attend, and music and lunch are provided.  

Tipperary Age-Friendly also provides transport from the county's main towns. 

For more information see www.tipperarycoco.ie or call 0818 06 5000 or email agefriendly@tipperarycoco.ie 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media