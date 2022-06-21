Temporary traffic management for a road in Cashel until July
Tipperary County Council have announced that single-lane traffic management will be in place on the the L5416, Old Road Cashel from 7am on Tuesday, June 21 to 7pm on Friday, July 8, 2022
The works are to facilitate drainage and footpath improvement works.
Drivers should expect delays.
