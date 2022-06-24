Search

24 Jun 2022

Eight shows planned in Tipperary - Comhaltas are back at the Castle!

Cahir Castle

Cahir Castle where Comhaltas Ceolteóirí Éireann will host eight shows over the summer months.

Reporter:

Jeddy Walsh

24 Jun 2022 8:49 AM

The fantastic musicians of Cahir Comhaltas have had to put their summer Seisiún in Cahir Castle on hold for the past two years due to Covid but they are back with a bang with dates set for throughout the summer.

Once again we will get to enjoy authentic traditional Irish music, song and dance in the Great Hall of Cahir Castle.

With eight shows planned we are in for a musical summer treat!
The start date is on Thursday July 7 with music kicking off at 8pm sharp and Cahir Comhaltas will play every Thursday night up to and including August 25.

So some dates to put your diary and all on Thursdays are, July 7, 14, 21 and 28 and August 4, 11, 18 and 25.
Welcome back Cahir CCE!
For more information see Cahir Comhaltas Facebook page or call Mary on 086 062 4217 or Pippa on 085 766 5424.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media