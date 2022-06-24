Eight shows planned in Tipperary - Comhaltas are back at the Castle!

Cahir Castle where Comhaltas Ceolteóirí Éireann will host eight shows over the summer months.
The fantastic musicians of Cahir Comhaltas have had to put their summer Seisiún in Cahir Castle on hold for the past two years due to Covid but they are back with a bang with dates set for throughout the summer.
Once again we will get to enjoy authentic traditional Irish music, song and dance in the Great Hall of Cahir Castle.
With eight shows planned we are in for a musical summer treat!
The start date is on Thursday July 7 with music kicking off at 8pm sharp and Cahir Comhaltas will play every Thursday night up to and including August 25.
So some dates to put your diary and all on Thursdays are, July 7, 14, 21 and 28 and August 4, 11, 18 and 25.
Welcome back Cahir CCE!
For more information see Cahir Comhaltas Facebook page or call Mary on 086 062 4217 or Pippa on 085 766 5424.
