Tipperary trained English Derby Champion Romeo Magico 16/1 From 33/1 For BoyleSports Irish Greyhound Derby

Romeo Magico has been heavily backed to win the BoyleSports Irish Greyhound Derby after he claimed the English Derby title at Towcester on Saturday night.

It was a first success in the race for trainer Graham Holland as Romeo Magico produced a stunning display to win the £175,000 prize in a blistering time of 28.95 after taking up the lead half-way from Kildare.

Romeo Magico powered home to win by a 1¾ lengths with BoyleSports hammering his odds into 16/1 from 33/1 to win their sponsored Irish Derby this September following strong support. The Peter Cronin trained Kildare is also gaining support with his odds clipped into 20/1 from 25/1.

Pat Buckley’s Ballinabola Ed was the short ante post favourite to win the title at Towcester before being knocked out in the quarter-finals. He is fancied to go well in the Irish version however as he is the new 10/1 ante post favourite after his odds were cut from 20/1.

Ed took over from the Pat Kiely trained Twoinarow who is 12/1 with the Con & Annie Kirby Memorial winner Swords Rex cut into 14/1 from 20/1 after his big success along with making the Larry O’Rourke National Produce Stakes final.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “It was a remarkable performance from Romeo Magico to win the English Greyhound Derby final giving Graham Holland his first win in the race. It was a good result for us as Kildare and Priceless Jet were the big losers for us in the final. We are looking forward to seeing them all contest in our derby later this year with Romeo Magico now in the red figures after we laid him at 33/1 resulting in his odds being cut into 16/1.”