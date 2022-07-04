Tipperary people invited to regional information event on hosting refugees in the community

This coming Wednesday, July 6, Doras will host an information and discussion event on the theme of hosting refugees in the community.

People from Tipperary and throughout the region are invited to the event takes place from 6-8 pm at the Limerick Strand Hotel and it is free to attend.

Doras are extending a welcome to individuals and groups interested in hosting refugees, including Family Resource Centres and other community groups. The open session will cover everything that a host needs to consider such as vetting and agreements, relationships, services, support, and training, as well as good practice in hosting refugees. It will also be an opportunity to meet other hosts.

Speaking in advance of the event Doras CEO John Lannon said:

"We've seen over the years how time and time again Irish people are prepared to rise to humanitarian challenges overseas and at home. The war in Syria brought to the fore the concept of community sponsorship, the idea of communities coming together to host refugees. Last year we were asked to respond to the crisis facing Afghanistan.

"Now similar is happening around Ukraine. Internationally this is seen as a more sustainable model of people coming together to support the different needs of refugees beyond just accommodation. It's about social supports, helping people integrate around education, health, culture, sport, and feeling part of the community.

"It helps us move beyond the dysfunctional direct provision system, where people can be isolated from communities. Instead, community hosting creates more supportive communities where everyone benefits.

"That's why we're working with groups around Ireland to develop and support this model, and we're keen for everyone who is interested or involved to come together and join the conversation about how you might do this in your local area. There's no commitment to do anything by attending the event, but it will be a good conversation where we can come together to see what we can do to offer friendship and support to some of the most vulnerable in our society".

For people in the Mid-West who are already hosting Ukrainian refugees or are involved in supporting refugees in other ways, this is an ideal opportunity to learn more and to meet with others who are doing the same.

The event will be in English but there will be Ukrainian translators available on the night.

Registration is free via Eventbrite 'hosting refugees in the community' or email info@doras.org.