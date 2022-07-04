Arravale stay the course to edge west senior decider

Shane Hennessy Agri-Advisor West Senior Football Championship Final AET

Arravale Rovers 2-13(19)

Rockwell Rovers 1-15(18)

Francis Coughlan at Annacarty

Arravale Rovers claimed a fifteenth Shane Hennessy Agri-Advisor West Senior Football Championship title on Thursday evening in Annacarty when eventually seeing off a determined Rockwell Rovers challenge. In what was a dry but cool evening it took extra-time to finally decide the destination of the O’Carroll Cup for 2022.

Arravale Rovers were appearing in a second final in a row and hoping to go one better than 2021. For Rockwell Rovers they were playing in a first final since 1979 and finally hoping to get over the line for the first time in their history. The sides were meeting in the final for just the second time having previously met in the 1955 decider which had been won by the Tipperary town men.

Rockwell Rovers dominated the first thirty minutes and deservingly built up a seven-point half time advantage, 1-9 to 1-2 and looked as if the long wait for a West Senior Football title may finally be about to come to an end. The second half turned on the strength of the Arravale bench and on two instances just before the end of the third quarter. Arravale were finding their feet and cutting the deficit while Rockwell’s attacks were now limited.

Tom Tobin did get through on goal but his effort went over the bar when a goal was on and would have put Rockwell Rovers back to their half time advantage. Then in the next attack Donagh Leahy converted a penalty to cut the gap to a mere two points. The remainder of the second half was a close affair with neither side able to pull away and it took a late Cormac Maher point to send the game to extra-time.

Extra-time saw Rockwell Rovers start well again and they could have opened a huge gap but TJ Ryan’s effort for goal went wide. It remained tight until Mikey O’Dwyer’s point two minutes from the end finally put two points between the sides. While Rockwell did cut the deficit, they just could not manage an equaliser.

Cormac Maher pointed Arravale Rovers ahead in the fourth minute but it was Rockwell Rovers who enjoyed more of the possession and chances in the opening thirty minutes. Alan Moloney equalised before the same player grabbed the games opening goal three minutes later.

Rockwell Rovers turned over possession before Joseph Lawrence set up Alan Moloney for the goal. Moloney followed with a point and TJ Ryan likewise as the Rockwell Rovers advantage stretched to five points. Arravale fought with Micheal Lowry finishing to the net following a good passing movement involving a number of players.

While Arravale cut the gap to a point when Eoin Doocey pointed in the fourteenth minute it would be their last score of the half. Rockwell would go onto kick six unanswered points for the remainder of the half. Rockwell were first to every ball while Arravale struggled to get decent balls to their forwards and when they did, they were under constant pressure.

During this stage Arravale also dropped a number of efforts short. Kevin Cleary and Liam Fahy to the fore in defence while the Rockwell midfield pairing of Tom Downey and Tom Tobin were on top. Liam Lawrence opened his account while Alan Moloney and TJ Ryan added to theirs. Rockwell too were guilty of kicking some bad wides but were ahead at half time by 1-9 to 1-2.

Rockwell looked as they could add to their advantage in the opening attack when the sides resumed – Liam Fahy getting in on goal only to see his effort well stopped by Darren Heuston in the Arravale goal. The introduction of Arravale substitutes Tony Byrnes and Mikey O’Dwyer would have a major impact on proceedings as the remainder of the game unfolded.

Arravale cut the deficit with points from Cormac Maher, Mikey O’Dwyer and Micheal Lowry in the first eight minutes of the half. The game took a big turn before the end of the third quarter. Rockwell were bringing more numbers into defence which limited their attacking options.

Tom Tobin did manage to get in on goal only for his effort to go over the bar. A goal would have been a huge boost to Rockwell at this stage with Arravale now on top in a lot of areas and also winning most of the 50/50 balls.

In the next attack Arravale were awarded a penalty when Donagh Leahy was brought down and the same player goaled to cut the gap to just two points. The spine of their defence with Tommy Lowry and Niall Fitzgerald was on top with midfielder Donagh Hickey covering a lot of ground and getting involved in a lot of plays.

While their wing backs were getting forward in the first half it wasn’t to the same cohesion as in previous games. This changed in the second half with Cian Ryan getting involved in a lot of the Arravale attacks. Shane Leahy only on the field and Cormac Maher now getting on a lot more ball both pointed to tie the game for the first time since the sides traded scores in the opening minutes.

Rockwell Rovers withdrew most of their players into defence. Alan Moloney now also operating deeper in an attempt to bring possession forward as Rockwell set up attacks from deep. TJ Ryan was often the sole forward in the Rockwell attack and he was being well marshalled by Raymond Kelly. Arravale now looked in a stronger position and Shane Leahy kicked his second point to put them into the lead.

It was short lived with Alan Moloney responding with two pointed frees. Cormac Maher pointed free tied the game but there was one more chance. A Rockwell Rovers free though went the wrong side of the post and with that Donnacha Horan blew full time and the sides got ready for extra-time, 2-9 to 1-12.

Following an injury to referee Donnacha Horan, linesman Fergal Horgan took over for the extra-time. Rockwell started brightest but failed to show this on the scoreboard. TJ Ryan found himself in on goal but failed to find the target.

Both sides traded scores with Cormac Maher and Shane Leahy on target for Arravale while Gavin Ryan and Michael Barron replied for Rockwell in a half that was of a similar pattern to the second half of normal time. Arravale always looked as if they could push on but just struggled to get through a Rockwell defence with numbers brought back.

Scores were at a premium for the second half of extra-time. It was the fifth minute before Cormac Maher pointed from play and three minutes later Mikey O’Dwyer added his second. More importantly from an Arravale perspective it put them two points clear for the first time in the game.

Rockwell were now under pressure and while Alan Moloney pointed a late free it wasn’t enough as Arravale Rovers claimed a fifteenth title on a final score of 2-13 to 1-15.

Afterwards Tommy Lowry accepted the O’Carroll Cup from West Board Chairman Tommy Hayes and Sponsor Shane Hennessy.

Scorers: Arravale Rovers: Cormac Maher (0-6, (0-4f)), Micheal Lowry (1-1), Donagh Leahy (1-0), Shane Leahy (0-3), Mikey O’Dwyer (0-2, (0-1f)), Eoin Doocey.

Rockwell Rovers: Alan Moloney (1-7, (0-6f)), TJ Ryan (0-3, (0-1f)), Joseph Lawrence (0-2), Tom Tobin (0-1), Gavin Ryan (0-1), Michael Barron (0-1).

Arravale Rovers: Darren Heuston, Jack Lowry, Tommy Lowry, Raymond Kelly, Johnny Ryan, Niall Fitzgerald, Cian Ryan, Donagh Hickey, Matthew Moroney, Donagh Leahy, Eoin Doocey, Micheal Lowry, Cormac Maher, James Hogan, Evan Hawkins

Subs Used: Tony Byrnes, Michael O’Dwyer, Shane Leahy, Caleb Molloy Hickey, Tony Byrnes, Dan O’Dwyer

Rockwell Rovers: Michael O’Donnell, Paul Hally, Robert O’Donnell, Michael Barron, Kevin Cleary, Liam Fahy, Gavin Ryan, Tom Downey, Tom Tobin, TJ Ryan, Joseph Lawrence, Luca Fitzgerald, Patrick Hally, Alan Moloney, Aidan Barron

Referee: Donnacha Horan (Eire Og Annacarty Donohill)