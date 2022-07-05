Tipperary man wins Munster Senior Fishing Championship

Kevin Lafford, Graigue, New Inn, won the Munster Senior Fishing Championship in Golden recently.
MUNSTER SENIOR FISHING CHAMPION
Congratulations to Kevin Lafford, Graigue, New Inn who won the Munster Senior Fishing Championship in Golden recently.
Kevin is a son of Ned and the late Teresa.
He is a member of C.G.T.A.A. (Cahir, Golden, Tipperary, Anglers Association).
Well done once more to Kevin and continued happy fishing.
Annual Picnic in the Park on this Thursday, July 7 at 12.30 pm at the beautiful Sensory Park in Cahir.
