Tipperary Deputy Michael Lowry joins St. Joseph’s pupils for raising of their 11th Green Flag

"Take what you have learned from the Green Schools Programme into your homes and communities. You can be the teachers now and help to educate your families and friends," Deputy Michael Lowry told the pupils at St. Joseph’s Primary School in Tipperary Town when he joined them recently to raise the 11th Green Flag awarded to the school.



He told the large gathering at the school that it was a privilege and pleasure to accept the invitation to share in the celebration of achievement and success at St. Joseph’s adding ‘You are amazing pupils and so lucky to be attending such a wonderful school. I hope you all realise how special that is and how important all your hard work is for the environment. Every year we witness the global results of damage caused by climate change. Major flooding, hurricanes, droughts, and wildfires are not fears for the future, they are the realities of today.

"When your parents and indeed, myself were in Primary School there was not a lot of talk about the environment. That is partly because there was not the same awareness of the environment as there is today. We weren’t aware that if you planted a wildflower patch to attract bees that we would be doing a very important job. We didn’t know that a Sensory Garden would be a really special place to visit and spend time. We didn’t know the names of all the birds and flowers and trees near our school and we didn’t grow vegetables at school.



"As you did all these things you learned important and valuable information. This is information that will be with you when you leave St. Joseph’s. This information will be with you throughout your lives.



"The work you have done is helping to protect this planet. By your actions you have set an example. You have shown that by taking initiatives we can all be part of the solution to climate damage. If we had a collective will to change little things the impact would be enormous.



"As pupils of this school you are fortunate to have teachers who care so much about you. I wish to acknowledge and mention a special member of staff, your outstanding Caretaker Pat.



"This has been a very exciting and rewarding year for St. Joseph’s. The school was granted full DEIS status after a long and frustrating wait. I know it has made a big difference to many pupils and families. Inclusion in DEIS gives access to programmes and support structures to enable each child to have the best opportunity to reach their full potential.

"During the summer break work will commence on a substantial building project incorporating 4 additional rooms, a new roof on existing structure and the supply and fit of a new lift.



He concluded: "Congratulations to each and every one of you on this very special day. Your hard work has paid off and this Green Flag is proof that your school is top of the class.