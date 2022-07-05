Search

05 Jul 2022

Bill Mullaney steps down as Tipperary senior camogie manager

Bill Mullaney

Reporter:

Enda Treacy

05 Jul 2022 8:41 PM

Email:

enda.treacy@tipperarystar.ie

Tipperary Senior Camogie manager Bill Mullaney has informed Tipperary Camogie County Board that after 5 years at the helm he is stepping down as manager.

All in Tipperary Camogie wish to sincerely acknowledge Bill’s years of dedication to Tipperary Camogie first as a minor selector, then manager where he guided the county to Munster and All-Ireland honours in 2016, later as a senior selector and since 2018 as senior manager.

From 2018-2020 he also managed the Tipperary Intermediate team winning a National league in 2019 while also guiding both the senior and intermediate team to All-Ireland semi-finals.

Bill’s contribution and dedication to Tipperary Camogie has been immense. Along with his backroom team he brought Tipperary camogie to a new level of professionalism and higher standards.

In his 5 years as senior manager Tipperary reached 4 senior All-Ireland semi-finals in a row - a huge feat considering prior to 2018 our last semi-final appearance was in 2008.

His passion and knowledge of the game is first class while his loyalty and dedication to his players is second to none. While the silverware that he so badly desired did not come his way Bill can be very proud of all that he achieved and as a county we are forever grateful for all his years’ service.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media