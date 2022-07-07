Tipperary trainer on the list as racehorse trainers open yards to the public

Horse Racing Ireland Ownership has teamed up with racehorse trainers around the country to offer racing fans and those interested in racehorse ownership a unique opportunity to get behind the scenes and experience a working training yard.



The trainer open mornings will run nationwide from July to October and are free to attend. So far, 20 trainers from 10 different counties are taking part, with more to be confirmed.

The participating trainers include Edward O'Grady at Killenaule, Tipperary, with the date for this open morning to be confirmed.

Those who wish to attend are asked to register their interest in advance on www.racehorseownership.ie/openmorning where a full list of participating trainers is also available.

The open mornings will include a tour of their chosen yard and its facilities, watch the racehorses on the gallop, meet the team that look after the horses and a question and answer session with the trainer in question.



The open morning kick starts in John ‘Shark’ Hanlon’s yard in Bagenalstown on the Carlow/Kilkenny border on Saturday, July 16.

‘Shark’ tasted his first Grade 1 success when his charge Skyace claimed the Grade 1 Irish Stallion Farms EBF Mares Novice Hurdle Championship Final at the 2021 Fairyhouse Easter Festival.

He sourced Skyace at the sales for £600 for the Birdinthehand Syndicate. The Kilkenny-born trainer also had another special day to remember when Hedwick won the bet365 Gold Cup Handicap Chase at Sandown last April.