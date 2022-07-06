The Thurles Islamic Community Centre is hosting an Eid al-Adha festival event this weekend

The Thurles Islamic Community Centre is hosting Eid al-Adha festival this weekend
Hosted by the The Thurles Islamic Community Centre (TICC), the Eid al-Adha festival is to take place on Saturday, July 9.
The event will take place at the Thurles Crokes Athletics Club between 10am and 2pm.
Eid prayer will take place at 10am, with social activities afterwards.
Activities include henna, a bouncy castle, calligraphy and more.
Imam of Thurles Islamic community Centre, Shady Elmagdoub, would like to invite the Irish community in Tipperary to celebrate the Eid al-Adha festival in Thurles, saying:
"We warmly welcome you all to join us in removing barriers, connecting, building bridges within local communities, and enjoying a new nice experience, various entertaining family activities, with a special oriental lunch."
