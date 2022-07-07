Tom Delaney joins group of only five with Tipperary minor All-Ireland medals

Tipperary's (and Cahir) Tom Delaney in action in the All-Ireland Minor Hurling Final against Offaly at Nowlan Park, Kilkenny on Sunday last.
What a great achievement for young Tom Delaney to bring an All-Ireland hurling medal back to Cahir after an epic game in Nowlan Park in front of 27,000 people last Sunday.
The excitement all week was just unbelievable and the pressure was really on the young players.
Tipperary struggled in the early part of the game but Tom scored a wonderful point from long range when Offaly were leading by 0-5 to 0-3. Tipperary never gave up and was rewarded with a winning goal in the fourth minute of injury time which stunned Offaly and secured victory for Tipperary.
Tom has had a wonderful year and was Man of the Match in the Munster and All Ireland semi finals.
Tom joins an elite group of Cahir men, Richie Quirke, Darren O’Connor, Philly Kiely, Andy Moloney and Brian Enright who won All-Ireland hurling medals playing for Tipperary.
Hopefully we will not have to wait another 30 years for the next one.
Well done and congratulations to Tom, his family and all in Cahir GAA who have helped and coached him over the years.
