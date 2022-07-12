Revolutionary Show and Tell event to be held at the Source Thurles
Tipperary County Council Libraries and Abarta Heritage are to host a Revolutionary Show and Tell next Tuesday, July 19, at 6pm.
The event will take place at the Source in Thurles and is free of charge.
Attendees are invited to bring objects connected to the War of Independence or the Civil War in south Tipperary.
Historian Niall Murray and archaeological researcher Tara Clarke will be there to hear stories.
The organisers aim to record the stories and will not keep the object.
Revolutionary Show & Tell is part of the Tipperary Old IRA Map Project, funded by Tipperary County Council’s Decade of Centenaries Programme with support from the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media.
Abarta Heritage will deliver it as part of the Landscapes of Revolution Project.
