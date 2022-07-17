Search

17 Jul 2022

SuirCan members inform Clonmel Show crowds about their River Suir activities

SuirCan members inform Clonmel Show crowds about their River Suir activities

SuirCan members at the organisations stand at Clonmel Show

Reporter:

Eamon Lacey

17 Jul 2022 7:32 PM

Three very popular stands at this year’s Clonmel Agricultural Show featured environmental topics.

SuirCan Environmental  members presented information about their activities in the community at the show.
SuirCan from Clonmel are involved in a range of River Suir related projects.
Their stand presented the results of their heritage award winning study of threatened river species.
This was a cutting edge project where 40 citizen scientist volunteers took water samples at 120 sites along the river looking for DNA evidence of freshwater pearl mussels, white clawed crayfish and sea lamprey.
Dr Aoife Egan who led the study told visitors to the stand that the Suir still has surviving populations of these creatures but only in small amounts.
“The river is under threat and has declined in quality by 40% over the last ten years. Our results show the need for urgent action,” she said.
WATER QUALITY
The main causes of poor water quality are nutrient run off from agriculture (slurry and artificial fertiliser) and leaking septic tanks.
The SuirCan stand was also recruiting volunteers to help with another river study, this time mapping two invasive plants, Himalayan Balsam and Giant Hogweed. Enquiries to suircanclonmel@gmail.com

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media