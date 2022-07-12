Significant quantities of diesel and tools stolen from combine harvester in south Tipperary

Gardaí in Clonmel are investigating a theft that occurred over the weekend, after a large quantity of diesel and tools were stolen from a combine harvester in the Rathduff area of Clonmel.
Gardaí are seeking assistance from members of the public in relation to the incident and anyone with information or who may have witnessed anything suspicious in the area are asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052 6177640 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.
At the Freddie Quinn Tournament - Back row: Bernie Quinn (wife), Siobhan Quinn (daughter); Pete Savage; Caoimhe Quinn (grandaughter). Front row, Freddie’s grandchildren - Amelia, Jude and Alex Quinn
The Stable Lane Digital Hub team from left: Tony Fitzgerald, co-ordinator; Patrick Lannen, director; Seamus Campbell, director; Róisín Phelan, administrator and Aisling O’Connor, CEO.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.