Kickhams claim third ever west intermediate title with win over Golden Kilfeacle

Tipperary Credit Union West Intermediate Hurling Championship Final

Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams 3-19(28)

Golden/Kilfeacle 2-18(24)

Francis Coughlan at Annacarty

Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams claimed a third ever Tipperary Credit Union West Intermediate Hurling Championship title in Annacarty on Saturday evening and in the process ended Golden/Kilfeacle’s hopes of an Intermediate Football and Hurling double.

Kickhams playing in their third ever final and second in three seasons went into the match with an unbeaten final record while 2019 champions Golden/Kilfeacle were hoping to go one better than twelve months ago.

It was a tight game throughout and while Kickhams threatened to pull away at various stages Golden/Kilfeacle always seemed to keep in touch. The winning of the game was again Kickhams ability to keep the scoreboard ticking over and respond each time Golden/Kilfeacle came close.

This was evident for most of the game but especially in the closing stages when having conceded a goal at one end they responded with one of their own in the next attack. Again, when Golden/Kilfeacle responded with a third goal they saw the game out with the accuracy of Orrin Jones from placed balls.

Ben Currivan opened the scoring for Golden/Kilfeacle in the second minute with a point from a placed ball and while they dominated the early exchanges, they missed a number of scorable chances.

Kickhams settled and Dean Thompson got in to bat the ball to the net for the opening goal of the game. This was quickly followed by a Daniel Lonergan point before Ben Currivan replied with Golden/Kilfeacle’s first point from play. Kickhams to get a foothold in the game brought Conor Horgan out as a third midfielder from full forward.

Daithi Bargary followed him out the field and would eventually pick up David Butler who was getting onto a lot of ball around the middle third. Butler opened his account in the seventh minute with a point from play. Golden/Kilfeacle soon found their radar and two Jack Leamy points either side of a Ben Currivan converted free tied up the game 1-2 to 0-5 by the tenth minute.

Kickhams ability to respond with scores was evident in their semi-final win over Arravale Rovers and tonight was no different. Stephen Browne opened his account and Dean Thompson added to his. Again, Ben Currivan responded with another from a place ball. Stephen Browne pointed from a placed ball nearing the end of the first quarter but Kickhams were also now guilty of missing chances.

Daithi Bargary now operating in the middle third was getting onto a huge amount of ball and he added a point of his own. The sides were level for the second time when Ben Currivan again found the range in the twentieth minute. The last ten minutes of the game were close but it was Golden/Kilfeacle who will rue two possible goals they left behind.

Seanie O’Halloran sent Daithi Bargary through, coming in from the stand side one on one with Jack Breen only to see his effort go wide of the far post. Breen was also on hand five minutes later to deny a Jack Lonergan goal chance. A Niall Heffernan point levelled the game with five to play but two Conor Horgan points before half time gave Kickhams a slight advantage at the break 1-9 to 0-10.

Kickhams introduced Orrin Jones for the second half and he made an immediate impact. He pointed a free and then quickly added Kickhams second goal of the game. Kickhams now held a six-point advantage.

Despite the nightmare start Golden/Kilfeacle responded with points from Jack Lonergan and Niall Heffernan. Orrin Jones responded with a pointed free and this seem to set a trend for a lot of the first half with Kickhams always responding to a Golden/Kilfeacle scores.

A Ben Currivan free cut the gap to a goal but yet again Kickhams responded. Walter O’Carroll just on the field pointed with his first touch and further points from Lorcan Carr, Jack Breen and Conor Horgan stretched the gap to seven points.

Golden/Kilfeacle continued to battle with Niall Heffernan dropping back to his half back line to win possession and set up attacks.

Eoin Marnane too got on a lot of ball at half back and always willing to go forward. Ben Currivan saw his effort for goal denied by a great save from Jack Breen in the Kickhams goal.

At the other end Jack Currivan denied Lorcan Carr’s effort to raise a green flag. Currivan’s accuracy from placed balls was keeping Golden/Kilfeacle in touch and three in a row had the gap to four points with about twelve minutes to play.

Golden/Kilfeacle needed a goal to get them back into the game and it duly arrived – Ben Currivan setting up Niall Heffernan to see just the minimum between the sides. It was short lived and immediately Kickhams responded when a good attacking move saw Kickhams with a man over as Stephen Browne fired past Jack Currivan.

The former causing a lot of problems in the half forward line throughout the sixty minutes. There was further drama when Niall Heffernan turned provider for Seanie O’Halloran to find the back of the net this coming from good pressure put on by the Golden/Kilfeacle forwards.

The game was now in the melting pot with four minutes or thereabouts of normal time remaining. Golden/Kilfeacle failed to score for the final few minutes, Kickhams responded and substitute Orrin Jones pointed three frees in the closing minutes to see out the game for Kickhams, 3-18 to 2-16.

Following the game, West Board Chairman Tom Hayes presented the Farrell Cup to Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams captain David Butler in the presence of Catherine Hogan representing the sponsors Tipperary Credit Union.

Scorers: Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams: Orrin Jones (1-6, (0-6f)), Stephen Browne (1-3, (0-2f)), Dean Thompson (1-1), Conor Horgan (0-3), David Butler (0-2), Daniel Lonergan (0-1), Walter O’Carroll (0-1), Lorcan Carr (0-1), Jack Breen (0-1f).

Golden/Kilfeacle: Ben Currivan (0-11,(0-9f)), Niall Heffernan (1-2), Seanie O’Halloran (1-0), Jack Leamy (0-2), Daithi Bargary (0-2), Jack Lonergan (0-1).

Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams: Jack Breen, Michael Shanahan, Jamie Duncan, Eoin McCormack, Eddie Daly, Ben Loughman, Lorcan Carr, David Butler, Daniel Lonergan, Paudie Slattery, Elliott Thompson, Stephen Browne, Dean Thompson, Conor Horgan, Ben Ryan.

Subs Used: Orrin Jones, Walter O’Carroll, Patrick Ryan.

Golden/Kilfeacle: Jack Currivan, Johnny Wade, Aidan O’Connell, Daithi Bargary, Eoghan Ryan, Sean Hayes, Eoin Marnane, Shane O’Connell, Seanie O’Halloran, Ronan Hayes, Niall Heffernan, Ben Currivan, Jack Lonergan, Jack Leamy, John Colohan.

Subs Used: David Wade, Keith Landy, Tom Byrnes, Niall Fogarty.

Referee: David Ryan (Cashel King Cormacs)