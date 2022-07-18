Caoimhe Perdue from Cashel receives her first cap in the Hockey World Cup

Caoimhe Perdue from Cashel in action against the Netherlands in her first capped match for Ireland in Wagener Stadium
Ireland finished the women’s World Cup in 11th place overall following a tough final day loss to China.
The 11th place finish comes with the small consolation of putting Ireland above their pre-tournament ranking.
Ireland were in a difficult group with Netherlands, Germany and Chile to play. Caoimhe Perdue from Cashel received her first cap playing in a packed Wagener stadium against the number 1 team in the world. Next up were Chile and finally Germany, leaving Ireland bottom of their group.
Onto the next stage of the competition and a win against South Africa and a loss to China left Ireland in 11th position.
The next step is to now regroup and take the experiences from this event into next month’s European Championship qualifiers in Dublin from August 18th to 21st, a key step on the road to Paris 2024.
Caoimhe Perdue from Cashel in action against the Netherlands in her first capped match for Ireland in Wagener Stadium
The Raines are preparing for the release of their debut album. From left, Ruth Dillon, Yvonne Tiernan and Juliana Erkkonen
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.