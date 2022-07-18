Search

18 Jul 2022

Caoimhe Perdue from Cashel receives her first cap in the Hockey World Cup

Ireland finished the women’s World Cup in 11th place overall following a tough final day loss to China

Caoimhe Perdue from Cashel receives her first cap in the Hockey World Cup

Caoimhe Perdue from Cashel in action against the Netherlands in her first capped match for Ireland in Wagener Stadium

Reporter:

Reporter

18 Jul 2022 9:16 PM

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarystar.ie

Ireland finished the women’s World Cup in 11th place overall following a tough final day loss to China.

The 11th place finish comes with the small consolation of putting Ireland above their pre-tournament ranking.


Ireland were in a difficult group with Netherlands, Germany and Chile to play. Caoimhe Perdue from Cashel received her first cap playing in a packed Wagener stadium against the number 1 team in the world. Next up were Chile and finally Germany, leaving Ireland bottom of their group.


Onto the next stage of the competition and a win against South Africa and a loss to China left Ireland in 11th position.

The next step is to now regroup and take the experiences from this event into next month’s European Championship qualifiers in Dublin from August 18th to 21st, a key step on the road to Paris 2024.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media