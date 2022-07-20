This elegant neo-Georgian style country house is on sale in Two-Mile-Borris

The Kinsella, 10 Glen Carrig, Two-Mile Borris
The Kinsella, 10 Glen Carrig, Two-Mile Borris, Thurles is on sale for €495,000.
The five-bedroom, four-bathroom property sits on a three-quarters-acre site.
The listing describes it as "one of the finest examples of quality Neo-Georgian Architecture in the Midlands region."
Other highlights include an entrance hall, sunroom, large double garage and spacious rooms.
Located in Two-mile-Borris.
The Kinsella is listed by Sherry Fitzgerald Gleeson.
The late Tom Butler, Coolanure, Fethard, a patron of Tipperary Community Games who gave so much to the organisation over many years
Sunday, August 21 is National Water Heritage Day and Cahir will be having a series of events in the Inch Field including the Vikings on Horseback. Keep the date!
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.