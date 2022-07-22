Nenagh Local Injury Unit remains temporarily closed due to staff shortages

The Injury Unit at Nenagh Hospital has been temporarily closed due to issues arising from staffing as a result of sick leave.

UL Hospitals Group is advising people requiring treatment for minor injuries to attend the Injury Units at St John’s Hospital in Limerick, or Ennis Hospital, until the Nenagh unit is reopened.

"We apologise to any patient who is inconvenienced by this temporary closure. The decision was taken to ensure patient safety, which we strive to protect at all times. No other services are impacted," they said in a statement.

Staff were working to ensure that the unit is reopened at the earliest possible opportunity, they said.

The group is urging people with minor injuries not to attend the Emergency Department at UHL.

The Injury Unit in St John’s Hospital is open seven days, 8am-7pm, and can be contacted on 061-462303.

The Ennis Hospital unit is open 8am-8pm and can be contacted on 065-6863121.