Hard work pays off for St Joseph's Primary School as they are awarded a new green flag

Pictured at the raising of the flag is Deputy Michael Lowry TD, principal Louise Tobin, Ms Annie Hayes, Pat Aherne and sixth class pupils.
Two years of dedication has paid off for the staff and pupils of St Joseph’s Primary School as the primary school has been honoured with an 11th Green Flag.
The theme of this flag was “Global Citizenship Food and Biodiversity”, and was given to the school for their commitment towards helping the environment through the numerous projects they undertook.
One step taken to accomplish the honour was by planting a wildflower patch to attract pollinators, alongside establishing a sensory garden for students.
School principal Louise Tobin credited the staff and students for their effort in helping the school reach this achievement.
Louise said: “Getting a new flag is quite a lengthy and challenging process.”
“St Joseph’s has put a lot of work over the last number of years to care for the environment.”
The process involved planning, developing a code and completing projects to show the understanding of the theme followed by a final assessment.
The school has also created a vegetable patch with each class planting a variety of produce they are encouraged to harvest and cook with.
The students have maintained the plants through daily watering, with the routine aimed to create a sense of responsibility in caring for the environment.
A particular emphasis has been placed on native trees, birds and flowers throughout the school grounds in the form of signage to help students to identify the native species.
Louise said: “I would like to compliment the school team on this achievement, in fact very few schools have 11 Green Flags.”
