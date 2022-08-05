Premier Intermediate: Saturday club hurling fixture changed

The Premier Intermediate hurling fixture between Clonakenny and Carrick Swans fixed for Saturday has had a late change of venue.
Originally fixed for Holycross, the game has been moved to Littleton with throw in still at 7pm.
