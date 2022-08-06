IN PICTURES: Dillon Quirke was a promising young hurler who achieved a lot in his 24 years

Joe Hayes celebrates with Dillon Quirke after Clonoulty / Rossmore's County Senior Hurling Championship Final win in 2018.
The world of the GAA has been in shock in the last 24 hours after the untimely passing of Clonoulty Rossmore and Tipperary hurler Dillon Quirke.
Everyone in the Tipperary GAA community is united in its grief for the young man, who had achieved so much in his life to date and had so much left to give. Here are some images of his best moments in the green and gold of his beloved Clonoulty Rossmore, and in the hallowed blue and gold of Tipperary.
Click the >arrow> or 'Next' buttons to proceed.
Chief Superintendent Derek Smart has stated there was no garda chief in the country who would tell you he had enough members
Zara Moynan, who won the Best Novelty Cake of the Show at North Tipperary Agricultural Show in Nenagh, stands beside a 1948 Classic Riley Car owned by her father Olive Moynan
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.