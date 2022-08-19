Tributes paid to stalwart member of west Tipperary community

The late Owen Jackman
The west Tipperary community is in mourning this week following the passing of a man who devoted his life to the preservation and protection of the River Suir for future generations.
“We are bereft with grief,” Parish Priest, Fr Pat Coffey, told the congregation who attended the Requiem Mass of the late Owen Jackman in Golden on Tuesday morning.
Fr Coffey described Owen as a gifted, creative and adventurous man who throughout his life had displayed a great love of place and a love of nature.
The River Suir, he said, was Owen’s back garden.
