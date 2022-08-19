Non-perishable items needed for Tipperary Town community food bank

The community food bank in Tipperary Town continues to take donations
Non perishable items are still being collected to restock the community food bank which operates from St Mary's in Tipperary Town.
The church will be open this Friday 19th and Friday 26th August from noon to 2pm to collect donations.
A massive thank you to those who have so far donated to our appeal you have made a difference.
Donations can also be left into Rosie at O Sugar until the end of the month.
