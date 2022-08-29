Search

29 Aug 2022

Cappawhite through to the Shane Hennessy Agri-Advisor West Tipperary junior B football  final

The game against Galtee Rovers took place at Lattin

Cappawhite defeated Lattin in the West Tipp JBF semi-final

Cappawhite defeated Lattin in the West Tipp JBF semi-final

Reporter:

news reporter

29 Aug 2022 4:15 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

By Michael McCarthy at Lattin

Cappawhite 2-15(

Galtee Rovers 0-8

Cappawhite booked their place in a Shane Hennessy Agri-Advisor West Junior B Final for the first time since 2004 with a comprehensive second half display to knock out Galtee Rovers.

In a sun kissed Lattin Cappawhite started the brighter and led three points to one after ten minutes. Michael Buckley opened the scoring for Cappawhite before Colin Morrissey responded for Galtee Rovers. Gearoid Ryan had the score of the half on fifteen minutes when he slalomed through the Galtee defence and popped over a great point off his right. Galtee finished the half the stronger with Colin Morrissey and Chris Higgins causing the Cappawhite full-back line a lot of trouble with both getting some good scores from play. A foray upfront from John McGrath ended with his long-range shot dropping over the bar as Cappawhite led by two at half time seven points to five.

Cappawhite were a different team in the second half as they got to grips with the pace of the game and their fitness won through. Willie Barry got his second of the game before Michael Buckley was through and fouled for a penalty which he dispatched himself. Galtee had a brief comeback with Higgins and Morrissey again getting on the score sheet before Eoghan Ryan took the game by the scruff of the neck and scored five of Cappawhite’s next six scores. Kevin Stapleton finished off a neat move to the net to finish the game as a contest with five minutes to go. Michael Buckley and Colin Morrissey swapped points in the final minutes to round out the scoring.

Galtee had their moments especially in the first half with Chris Higgins and Colin Morrissey their best performers over the sixty minutes.

Above: John McGrath (Cappawhite), Paddy Russell & John Peters (Galtee Rovers) pictured before the game- Photo Michael McCarthy

Cappawhite were always ahead and look forward to a final with near neighbours Eire Óg. They were served well by Dara McCarthy in goals, John McGrath, Rian Doody and substitute Ross Dunne in defence. Colm O'Dwyer was the best of the midfielders on show. Michael Buckley directed matters well from centre forward while Eoghan Ryan thundered into the game in the 2nd half scoring four points from play.

Cappawhite: Dara McCarthy, Kevin Stapleton (1-0), John McGrath (0-1), Pakie Barry, Philip Gantley, Rian Doody, Mikey O'Brien, Gearoid Ryan(0-1), Colm O'Dwyer, David Buckley (0-1), Michael P Buckley (1-2), Brendan Murphy (0-1), Willie Barry (0-3), Eoghan Ryan (0-6, 2 frees), Ciarán Ryan P
Subs Tom Treacy, Ross Dunne, Ben White, Tommy Coughlan & Mikey Carmody

Galtee Rovers: Pádraig Lonergan, Callum McCarthy, Kieran Marnane, Eoghan Brennan, Andrew Halloran, Dylan O'Gorman, Robbie Byron, Patrick Marnane, Fionn Kelly, David Byron(0-1), Cian O'Dwyer, Chris Higgins(0-3, 2 frees), Colin Morrissey(0-4, 2 frees) John Peters
Subs: Sean Dowdall, Edmond Burke, Chris O'Halloran, Emmet Ryan & Robert Moloney

Referee: Paddy Russell (Emly)

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media