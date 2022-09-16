Templemore town news and notes

Templemore Active Retirement

Meetings will resume on Wednesday September 21st in the McAuley Centre at 3pm. New members are always welcome.

The Celtic Tenors play in Thurles Cathedral at 8pm on Friday September 30th with tickets priced at €30. If there is enough interest we will run a free bus to the event. Contact Bridget O’Dea on 086-6792754 if you wish to travel.

Templemore ICA

Monthly meetings resume on Tuesday, Sept. 20th when members will meet in the McAuley Centre at 3pm.

Further to a recent fund raiser a cheque will be presented to a member of North Tipperary Hospice at this meeting and members will hear a little about the wonderful work being carried by this group.

Many members have now returned following the great disruption caused by Covid and anyone wishing to join will be very welcome as activities will now proceed as before.

Two very enjoyable outings were enjoyed during the Summer break with visits to the Workhouse in Portumna / Portumna Castle and Mt. St. Joseph's Abbey, Roscrea.

More activities are now being planned for the coming months so please do come along and enjoy the friendship that has always been a hallmark of Templemore Guild.

Beidh fáilte roimh cách.

Loughmore Cards



11 games John Kelly and Phelim O’Dea

10 games Miriam Martin and Eddie Grant

Paddy Hennessy and Seanie Gleeson

20th game: Martin Kelly and Liam Clear.

Raffle: Johnny Bourke Mags Loughnane Mick Ryan

Game every Sunday night at 8.30pm. All are welcome.

St. Vincent de Paul



The Society would like to acknowledge all the support it receives from its loyal contributors for this historic charity.

With this in mind we will hold an Information Open Night on Wednesday September 28th in the McAuley Centre at 8pm.

Our volunteers will give a brief outline of the history of SVP and the help it has provided to people in need since its foundation in Paris in 1833.

So if you can do come along on the 28th and discover the difference that your contribution has made. All are most welcome.

JK Brackens

Senior hurlers through to last eight. Sunday last in Semple Stadium provided another significant first in the short life of JK Brackens GAA club as their victory over Nenagh Eire Og saw them qualify for the County Senior hurling quarter finals for the first time.



Victory seemed unlikely with forty two minutes gone as Brackens trailed by seven points but once Paddy Cadell set up Andrew Ormond for our opening goal it gave the whole team a new lease of life.



Shane Bourke sprung into action hitting 2-2 in the closing fifteen minutes, Lyndon Fairbrother was deadly accurate from placed balls while Shane Doyle and Andrew Ormond chipped in with a couple of great points from play. Drom, Upperchurch or Kilruane now provide the opposition ( draw took place on Monday night). These games will take place on the weekend of the 24th/25th.



This coming weekend provides a busy Saturday with our U-13 hurlers contesting the Group 1 final in Boherlahan ( see Clubzap for time) while our senior footballers take on Upperchurch/Drombane in Holycross at 4pm in the County quarter-final.



Our U-15 hurlers defeated Gortnahoe Glengoole last week to qualify for the Mid semi-final versus Holycross.



In U-17 action Brackens took on Boherlahan in Holycross on Monday of last week in the Mid quarter-final. In a very tight battle the lads were unlucky not to force extra-time, losing out by a single point on a 1-13 to 1-12 scoreline.



Well Done

Well done to Nancy Maher who won Sunday night's 50/50 draw worth €336. Nancy bought her winning ticket in Scizzor Sisters hair salon. Enjoy your winnings Nancy.



Congratulations

Congratulations to Paddy Guider who celebrated his 91st birthday on Wednesday.

Paddy has been immersed in GAA all his life and has been involved with College Hill, Templemore Eire Og and JK Brackens in many different capacities for over seventy years.



His contribution to the GAA was recognised by the Tipperary County Board when he received a Sean Ghael award in 2015.

Paddy is still in great health and loves to attend as many matches as he can.

May you enjoy many more years of the same. Happy Birthday Paddy.

Templemore Ladies Football

Our Senior team play Galtee Rovers in the Senior B semi final this Sunday at 4pm in Lattin.



Our U-11 teams are still on the go in the Summer League. Team 1 were in action in Thurles on Monday night (see FB for result), Team 2 are at home to Golden tomorrow night (Thursday) at 7pm while Team 3 also have home advantage against Fethard on the 22nd.



In U-14 fixtures Team 1 travel to Cahir on Saturday for a 5pm throw-in while Team 2 host Brian Borus on Sunday at 6pm.

A big thank you to all who contributed to our clothes collection last weekend.



BT Harps

It was a busy week on the playing front with many of our teams in action both at home and on the road.

Our U-16 girls recorded two fine wins beating Ballymackey (4-0) and Moneygall (8-0).



Their male counterparts were also in fine goalscoring form as they knocked seven past Killavilla.



In U-14 action our girls went down 5-1 away to Ballymackey while the boys reversed that result against the same opposition thanks to goals from Jack Noonan (2), Daniel Cummins, Stephen Fogarty and Fionn Slevin.



The U-14 B boys lost out to Lough Derg. Danny McGuinness landed all four goals as the U-12A team saw off Killavilla 4-0.

The B team had a fine 5-2 win over Moneygall.



Moira Ormond grabbed a goal for the U-12 girls but it wasn’t enough to see off Killavilla who claimed a 2-1 victory.



The Senior men's team were away to Ballmackey and were 2-0 down after a slow start. But goals from Sean McCormack and Marco Quinlan restored parity. But it was the home side who finished strongest to record a 4-2 win.